Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

