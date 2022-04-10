Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSE stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 414,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,710. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,914 shares of company stock worth $3,019,106. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

