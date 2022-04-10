TRON Achieves Market Cap of $6.44 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, TRON has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $6.44 billion and $1.09 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002186 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004253 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,666,040,106 coins and its circulating supply is 101,666,020,274 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.