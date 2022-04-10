Truist Financial Trims Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price to $210.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $266.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.54.
NYSE SPOT opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $118.20 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.78.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,513,000 after purchasing an additional 136,459 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
