Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 89 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock remained flat at $$131.87 during trading hours on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

