Tullow Oil’s (TUWLF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Tullow Oil to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.40.

OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

