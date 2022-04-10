U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

