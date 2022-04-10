U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,561 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

