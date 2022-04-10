UBS Group AG (UBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37.

UBS Group has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UBS Group to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

UBS Group stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,885,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after purchasing an additional 347,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 85,188 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 362,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 235,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 62,571 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

