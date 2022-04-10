UBS Group Begins Coverage on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,038 shares of company stock worth $358,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,884,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

