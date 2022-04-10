UBS Group Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $34.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $287,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.8% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 392,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 172,943 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

