UBS Group Raises Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target to CHF 85

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVS. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

NVS opened at $92.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. Novartis has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

