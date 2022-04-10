UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.35 Million

Brokerages expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will announce $353.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.90 million and the highest is $357.50 million. UDR reported sales of $299.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

UDR stock remained flat at $$58.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,687. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

