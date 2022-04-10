Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Shares of ULTA opened at $401.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.11. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $446.64.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

