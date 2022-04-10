Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.
Shares of ULTA opened at $401.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.11. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.65.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.