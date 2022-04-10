Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 864.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of UCTT opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

