Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €32.00 ($35.16) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.53) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.93 ($36.18).

Shares of UN01 opened at €24.46 ($26.88) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper has a 1-year low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($46.65).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

