Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) PT Lowered to €32.00

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €35.50 ($39.01) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Uniper from €40.00 ($43.96) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.61.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. Uniper has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

