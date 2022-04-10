United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $3.30. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $14.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $15.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $18.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,400 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

