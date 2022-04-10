Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.58.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Upwork has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,904,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Upwork by 2,444.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,226 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,576,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,211,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

