US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will announce $7.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.74 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $32.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period.

NYSE USFD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.24. 2,230,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,856. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

