US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) will announce $7.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.74 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $32.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period.

NYSE USFD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.24. 2,230,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,856. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

