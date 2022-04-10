USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.82

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $6.19. USD Partners shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 33,718 shares changing hands.
USDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $172.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
