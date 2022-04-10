USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.82

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $6.19. USD Partners shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 33,718 shares changing hands.

USDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $172.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

