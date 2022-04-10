Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,162,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at $5,483,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $6,371,000.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE:VALE opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Vale Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.