Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 459 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.44.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.86. 959,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,785. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.20 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.49 and a 200 day moving average of $322.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.