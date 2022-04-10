Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of Bandwidth worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.0% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

BAND traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. 356,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,145. The firm has a market cap of $812.77 million, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

