Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,991,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,170,074. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.