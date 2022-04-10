Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 3,030 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Quanterix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $100,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,470 shares of company stock valued at $480,924. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 244,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.51. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

