Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 85,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 123,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 80,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,879. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $96.14 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.