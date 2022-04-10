Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. 889,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,237. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

