Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,655,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,364,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

