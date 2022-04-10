Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,206. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

