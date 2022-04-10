Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $246.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

