Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

NSC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.15. 1,150,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.