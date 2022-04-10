Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after acquiring an additional 619,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 332.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,401. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $69.45 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

