Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases New Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KLA by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in KLA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in KLA by 3.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.71.

KLAC stock traded down $11.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.21. 1,550,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.49. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

