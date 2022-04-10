Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,989,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.