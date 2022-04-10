Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,926,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 169.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 272,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 171,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $144.17 and a 12-month high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
