Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 726,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,862,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 592,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the period.

FHLC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.08. 483,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,971. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $69.27.

