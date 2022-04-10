Valuence Merger Corp I’s (NASDAQ:VMCAU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Valuence Merger Corp I’s (NASDAQ:VMCAU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, April 11th. Valuence Merger Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Valuence Merger Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:VMCAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Valuence Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

