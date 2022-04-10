VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM remained flat at $$46.80 during trading hours on Friday. 519,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,364. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $52.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

