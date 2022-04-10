Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.67

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.67 and last traded at $111.54, with a volume of 48597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.64.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.