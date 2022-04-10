Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $235.24. The stock had a trading volume of 503,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,794. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.99 and a 200 day moving average of $242.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.62 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

