Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,717 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $77.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.