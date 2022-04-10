Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.69

Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.69 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 712,582 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Friday, April 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of £80.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.69.
Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
