Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -721.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $3,888,604. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

