Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.
Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.
In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,604 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.
Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.
