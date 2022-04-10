Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,604 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

