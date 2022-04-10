Verso (NYSE:VRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a top pick rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Verso has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $786.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Verso had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Verso will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Verso by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verso by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verso during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood, supercalendered, specialty, and packaging papers; and pulp to manufacture printing, writing and specialty paper grades, and tissue and other products.

