Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. 3,341,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.