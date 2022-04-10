Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VERV. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,588 shares of company stock worth $6,216,754 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $92,500,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 637.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,015,000 after buying an additional 1,524,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,551,000 after purchasing an additional 628,747 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $18,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,390,000 after acquiring an additional 414,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

