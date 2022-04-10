Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 3,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,347 shares of company stock valued at $183,608 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.