Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 3,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52.
In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,347 shares of company stock valued at $183,608 over the last three months.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
