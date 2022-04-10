Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after buying an additional 1,443,293 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 399,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Victory Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Victory Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 972,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

